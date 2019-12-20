LIVE NOW /
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 19, 2019

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

David Stinson: Escape

Dominique Lucky: Escape

Nicholas J. Pupino: Unlawful securities practices, theft from a person in a protected class and forgery

Roderick L. Lewis, Jr.: Passing bad checks and theft

Jeremy Michael Voytko: Failure to stop after an accident

Jenna Fricker: Obstructing justice

John M. Smith: Escape

Shane M. Waites: Escape

Marcus Williams: Aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Denzel N. Case: Trespass in a habitation and violating a protection order

Teejay Johnson: Failure to register

Alexander W. Godoy: Felonious assault, two counts of firearm specification (each three year), aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises

Lisa L. D’Altorio: Theft and misuse of credit cards

Raymond P. Breese: Possession of cocaine

Kevin Wayne Wiles: Tampering with evidence, along with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs (both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case)

Antwon A. Pete: Possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Carl P. Venable, Jr.: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles Lynch: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, along with trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case)

Brandy Sharlana Hornbuckle: Two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI

Sean Patrick Conroy: Telecommunications fraud, two counts of theft and petty theft

Mark Wayne Wiles: Identity fraud and grand theft

Reynaldo Hernandez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jose Luis Castro, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Kevin W. Wiles: Two counts of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Nicholas A. Lewis: Four counts of receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards and obstructing official business

Christopher M. Braun: Possession of heroin

Lori L. Weaver: Theft

Heather M. Medved: Operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark and complicity in the commission of an offense

Sharon A. Goff: Two counts of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

