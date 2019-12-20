Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 19, 2019

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
David Stinson: Escape
Dominique Lucky: Escape
Nicholas J. Pupino: Unlawful securities practices, theft from a person in a protected class and forgery
Roderick L. Lewis, Jr.: Passing bad checks and theft
Jeremy Michael Voytko: Failure to stop after an accident
Jenna Fricker: Obstructing justice
John M. Smith: Escape
Shane M. Waites: Escape
Marcus Williams: Aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Denzel N. Case: Trespass in a habitation and violating a protection order
Teejay Johnson: Failure to register
Alexander W. Godoy: Felonious assault, two counts of firearm specification (each three year), aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises
Lisa L. D’Altorio: Theft and misuse of credit cards
Raymond P. Breese: Possession of cocaine
Kevin Wayne Wiles: Tampering with evidence, along with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs (both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case)
Antwon A. Pete: Possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Carl P. Venable, Jr.: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles Lynch: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, along with trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case)
Brandy Sharlana Hornbuckle: Two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI
Sean Patrick Conroy: Telecommunications fraud, two counts of theft and petty theft
Mark Wayne Wiles: Identity fraud and grand theft
Reynaldo Hernandez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jose Luis Castro, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Kevin W. Wiles: Two counts of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards
Nicholas A. Lewis: Four counts of receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards and obstructing official business
Christopher M. Braun: Possession of heroin
Lori L. Weaver: Theft
Heather M. Medved: Operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark and complicity in the commission of an offense
Sharon A. Goff: Two counts of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.