Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 17, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

James P. Schreckengost: Sexual battery

Damon Dumas: Grand theft

Antuan Jonathan David Fields: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, falsification, illegal use or possession of drugs

Charles Eric Allen Jr.: Kidnapping, felonious assault, rape, firearm specifications

Matthew Salvatore Zanni: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools

Dwane B. Sellers, Jr.: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools

Mikklo Isaiah Delgado: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Shawn Lamar Woodall: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Scott Anthony Seymore: Harassment with a bodily substance, obstructing official business, vandalism

Megan Marie Thompson: Aggravated trafficking in drugs

Paul A Sephakis: Aggravated trafficking in drugs

Brandon William McGuire: Having weapons while under disability

Jeffrey Paul Cornelius: Importuning, attempted unlawful conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools

Jarod Mills: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools

Donald L. Lee, Jr.: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools

Keewom Bernanrd Taylor: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Dwaylen Mozzek Thomas: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehcile

Jermaine Arthur Adams: Receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon

Stephanie Michelle Price: Practicing nursing without a license

Ronnell Tiwan Roland: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Giberilla Dukuray: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Nicholas A. Calloway: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling firearms in a moto vehicle, obstructing official business

Paul Lavar Henderson, Sr.: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, obstructing official business

Terrance J. Sellers: Improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Ra’Quan Timothy Sadler: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Clayton Richard Barnes: Improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of both

Terence Michael D’Altorio: Improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Eric Michael Brandon Metansingh: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools

Samantha Leighane Garlow: Patient abuse

John David Harms: Gross sexual imposition, importuning

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

