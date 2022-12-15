YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.

Kieonte Walker: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business with firearm specifications

Dominique Mustafa Thomas: Obstructing official business, petty theft, resisting arrest and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Dean Michael Reardon: Two counts of theft, two counts of vandalism, three counts of possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging or endangering

Laytton Michael Shepherd: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

George Clint Burrell: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and violating a protection order

Daniel Joseph Mulac: Having weapons while under disability

Benjamin Velazquez-Vazquez: Having weapons while under disability, falsification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Daisy Elizabeth Huston: Possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tawaun Lamar Evan Gordon: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business

Ashley Nicole Whittaker: Aggravated possession of drugs

Lamar Clifton Ware: Felonious assault with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and having weapons while under disability

Avery Lamar Gales: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Justin Tyler Hall: Possession of cocaine with firearm and forfeiture of money in a drug case specifications, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and falsification

Alison Lynn Martin: OVI

Lewis Dandre Brown: Theft

Megan L. Nottingham: Three counts of illegal processing of drug documents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.