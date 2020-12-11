Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 10, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Joseph B. Humphries: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Jessica Lynn Lasater: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Keyla Marie Garriga: Two counts of endangering children

Kyrese Kashawn Dixon: Improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle

Amber Kristen McCombs: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jonahthun Green: Having weapons under disability, improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle

Chauncey Chandler: Having weapons under disability, obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, using weapons while intoxicated

Cory R. Davis: Possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua James Hunt: Theft

Matthew Stanley Marecki: Burglary

Christian Scot Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Destaney Lynn Phillips: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault

Lucas Abraham Hammond: Burglary, OVI, drug possession, possession of drug abuse instruments

Joseph R. Solomon: Having weapons under disability

Torrie L. Crump: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs

Michael A. Smith: Receiving stolen property, operating a snowmobile, off-highway motorcycle, or all-purpose vehicle

Eric Patrick Sanchez, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

Kayla Renee Taylor: Receiving stolen property

Montell Clayton Alexander Scott: Theft

Dontrell Davell Collins: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

George Gilbert Hill, III: Two counts of murder, felonious assault, domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

