Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 10, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:
Joseph B. Humphries: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Jessica Lynn Lasater: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Keyla Marie Garriga: Two counts of endangering children
Kyrese Kashawn Dixon: Improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle
Amber Kristen McCombs: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jonahthun Green: Having weapons under disability, improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle
Chauncey Chandler: Having weapons under disability, obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, using weapons while intoxicated
Cory R. Davis: Possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua James Hunt: Theft
Matthew Stanley Marecki: Burglary
Christian Scot Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs
Destaney Lynn Phillips: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault
Lucas Abraham Hammond: Burglary, OVI, drug possession, possession of drug abuse instruments
Joseph R. Solomon: Having weapons under disability
Torrie L. Crump: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs
Michael A. Smith: Receiving stolen property, operating a snowmobile, off-highway motorcycle, or all-purpose vehicle
Eric Patrick Sanchez, Jr.: Receiving stolen property
Kayla Renee Taylor: Receiving stolen property
Montell Clayton Alexander Scott: Theft
Dontrell Davell Collins: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
George Gilbert Hill, III: Two counts of murder, felonious assault, domestic violence
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
