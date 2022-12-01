YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Briasia Lashae Brown: Assault and aggravated menacing

David Rodriguez-Gonzalez: Obstructing official business with specifications for the forfeiture of a weapon and property

Jason Michael Conrad: Two counts of assault and obstructing official business

Aubrey Armond Foose: Trafficking in cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound with the specifications for forfeiture of property and money in a drug case; possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specifications for the forfeiture of property and money in a drug case; and tampering with evidence

Tre Michael Carter: Possession of cocaine with a firearm specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Lawrence Anthony Vega: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Leslie Linn Jordan: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and falsification

Nicholas A Pizzoferrato: Receiving stolen property and criminal mischief

Mekhi Lamire Venable: Aggravated murder and murder with firearm specifications

Nicole Marie Delesky: Two counts of assault

Kayan Ali Muhammad: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence

Bray Bramonte Bray-Jordan Donlow: Receiving stolen property

Abraham Isaac Jimenez-Zenquiz: Three counts of kidnapping and grand theft of a motor vehicle

Sara C. McManis: Violating a protection order

Moira Anne Cleary: Theft from a person in a protected class, telecommunications fraud and misuse of credit cards

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.