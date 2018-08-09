Mahoning County indictments: August 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 9, 2018:

Jacarr Sims: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Keith Tillis: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Jennifer L. Almeida: Possession of cocaine, receiving stolen property, forgery, misuse of a credit card, two counts of passing bad checks and three counts of theft

Andrew D. McCourt: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Jamel Patton: Felonious assault, failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Donte Perry: Receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs

Roderick Wilson, II: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Sequan Clinkscale: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability

Frederick Harris: Domestic violence, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.