Mahoning County indictments: August 8, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Cortez D. Collins: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business

William Joseph McCulloch: Menacing by stalking

Wilson Duran Nadal Traylor: Two counts of possession of cocaine

Melvin Eugene Young: Assault, falsification and disorderly conduct

Terrill Redrick: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Matthew S. Cochrane, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Lamott C. Spragling: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Anthony James Doan: Possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments

Christine Lynn Smith: Theft

Ryan Lamar Davis: Domestic violence and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case

Rodney A. Smith, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Theo A. Williams, Jr.: Nonsupport of dependents

Bryon T. McKelley: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Hipolito Gonzalez, Jr.: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Leroy E. Braxton: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Kevin S. Williams: Escape

Thomas Williams: Escape

Tiesha D. Howell: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Carlos C. Burgos, Jr.: Possession of hashish

Amanda Krotky: Corrupting another with drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.