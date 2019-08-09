Mahoning County indictments: August 8, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Cortez D. Collins: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business
William Joseph McCulloch: Menacing by stalking
Wilson Duran Nadal Traylor: Two counts of possession of cocaine
Melvin Eugene Young: Assault, falsification and disorderly conduct
Terrill Redrick: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Matthew S. Cochrane, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Lamott C. Spragling: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Anthony James Doan: Possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments
Christine Lynn Smith: Theft
Ryan Lamar Davis: Domestic violence and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case
Rodney A. Smith, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Theo A. Williams, Jr.: Nonsupport of dependents
Bryon T. McKelley: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents
Hipolito Gonzalez, Jr.: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents
Leroy E. Braxton: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents
Kevin S. Williams: Escape
Thomas Williams: Escape
Tiesha D. Howell: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
Carlos C. Burgos, Jr.: Possession of hashish
Amanda Krotky: Corrupting another with drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.