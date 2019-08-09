Mahoning County indictments: August 8, 2019

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A gavel and books sitting on a table.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Cortez D. Collins: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business

William Joseph McCulloch: Menacing by stalking

Wilson Duran Nadal Traylor: Two counts of possession of cocaine

Melvin Eugene Young: Assault, falsification and disorderly conduct

Terrill Redrick: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Matthew S. Cochrane, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Lamott C. Spragling: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Anthony James Doan: Possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments

Christine Lynn Smith: Theft

Ryan Lamar Davis: Domestic violence and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case

Rodney A. Smith, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Theo A. Williams, Jr.: Nonsupport of dependents

Bryon T. McKelley: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Hipolito Gonzalez, Jr.: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Leroy E. Braxton: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Kevin S. Williams: Escape

Thomas Williams: Escape

Tiesha D. Howell: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Carlos C. Burgos, Jr.: Possession of hashish

Amanda Krotky: Corrupting another with drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

7-Day Forecast