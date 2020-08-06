Mahoning County indictments: August 6, 2020

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases Thursday

Jonah Donahue: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, vandalism

Juan Laviena: Aggravated menacing, domestic violence, three counts of felonious assault, violating a protection order, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Danielle Elizabeth Schuler: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Andre Marquis Morgan: Counterfeiting, aggravated possession of drugs

Andrew Vincent Ryan: Counterfeiting, aggravated possession of drugs, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, permitting drug abuse, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Douglas Henderson: Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Cassie Renee Edwards: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Earl Craven: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possessing criminal tools

Douglas Joseph Shultz: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments

Jessica Lynn Price: Possessing drug abuse instruments, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business

Glenn Robert Fournier II: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua P. Baker: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine

Lisa Michelle Todaro: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Melanie L. Ferrell: Aggravated possession of drugs, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Patrick Stephen Trimble: Arson

Carlton Wayne Sims: Possession of drugs, falsification

Brian K. Mills, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Amber Schafer McCloud: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Aaron Matthew Robinson: Failure to verify address

Dean D. Gore: Tampering with records, forgery, receiving stolen property

Sarah M. Barnes: Three counts of sexual battery

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

