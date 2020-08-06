Mahoning County indictments: August 6, 2020

Jonah Donahue: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, vandalism
Juan Laviena: Aggravated menacing, domestic violence, three counts of felonious assault, violating a protection order, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer
Danielle Elizabeth Schuler: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Andre Marquis Morgan: Counterfeiting, aggravated possession of drugs
Andrew Vincent Ryan: Counterfeiting, aggravated possession of drugs, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, permitting drug abuse, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Douglas Henderson: Two counts of having weapons while under disability
Cassie Renee Edwards: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Earl Craven: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possessing criminal tools
Douglas Joseph Shultz: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments
Jessica Lynn Price: Possessing drug abuse instruments, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business
Glenn Robert Fournier II: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua P. Baker: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine
Lisa Michelle Todaro: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Melanie L. Ferrell: Aggravated possession of drugs, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Patrick Stephen Trimble: Arson
Carlton Wayne Sims: Possession of drugs, falsification
Brian K. Mills, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Amber Schafer McCloud: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Aaron Matthew Robinson: Failure to verify address
Dean D. Gore: Tampering with records, forgery, receiving stolen property
Sarah M. Barnes: Three counts of sexual battery
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.