Mahoning County indictments: August 5, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:
Braylon Scott Hornbuckle: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Keshon Keylin Norman Phillips: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business
Reggie Daniels, V: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Braylyn Lamar Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business
Douglas Drake Cole: Two counts of burglary
Aleah Joslyn Zaloveik: Burglary
Jarrett Kensington Miles: Aggravated possession of drugs
John L. Euler: Grand theft of a motor vehicle
Fabian M. Bellard: Aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business and resisting arrest
Abby Lynn Pierson: Possession of heroin
Cajian N. Little: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Charles R. Wimphrie, IV: Aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Million Cashmere Perry: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and nonconforming glass in motor vehicle
Marchello Deon Stokes: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, two counts of trafficking in drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jason Nicholas Dirocco: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, vandalism and theft
Collin Arthur Turner: Having weapons while under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia
Donald Paul Salus: Possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Chante Ltanya Childress: Aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, OVI and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.