Mahoning County indictments: August 5, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Braylon Scott Hornbuckle: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Keshon Keylin Norman Phillips: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Reggie Daniels, V: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Braylyn Lamar Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business

Douglas Drake Cole: Two counts of burglary

Aleah Joslyn Zaloveik: Burglary

Jarrett Kensington Miles: Aggravated possession of drugs

John L. Euler: Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Fabian M. Bellard: Aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Abby Lynn Pierson: Possession of heroin

Cajian N. Little: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Charles R. Wimphrie, IV: Aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Million Cashmere Perry: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and nonconforming glass in motor vehicle

Marchello Deon Stokes: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, two counts of trafficking in drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason Nicholas Dirocco: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, vandalism and theft

Collin Arthur Turner: Having weapons while under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia

Donald Paul Salus: Possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Chante Ltanya Childress: Aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, OVI and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.