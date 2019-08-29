Mahoning County indictments: August 29, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Christopher M. Lacey: Nonsupport of dependents
James L. Rounds: Nonsupport of dependents
Robert W. Mooney: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents
Ravaughn L. Cummings: Harassment with a bodily substance
Kendra V. Stanley: Tampering with records, defrauding creditors and petty theft
Leonard Earl Carter (superceding indictment): Two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, rape, kidnapping and felonious assault
Jonathan A. Stevens: Two counts of aggravated robbery
Shaquille Olajuwon Williams: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Lanaiya D. Garcia: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Seth Alexander Powell-Winkfield: Robbery and receiving stolen property
Jason L. Womack: Grand theft of a motor vehicle
Dominique M. Thomas: Possession of cocaine
Arquise C. Miller: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Edward Michael Johnston: Arson
Nicholas Brune: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Kenneth K. Cochrane: Possession of cocaine
Joshua M. Williams: Aggravated possession of drugs
Chad Richmond: OVI
Ray E. Snyder: Inducing panic, OVI and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Amber L. Kelm: Aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest and criminal trespass
Amanda R. Swantek: Two counts of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards
Kayla Dawn Guerriero-Harvey: Two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, receiving stolen property, three counts of petty theft, attempted misuse of credit cards and criminal mischief
Robert John Martin Fertig, Jr.: Theft from a person in a protected class, receiving stolen property, three counts of petty theft, attempted misuse of credit cards and criminal mischief
Rashida Benning: Grand theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Justin Edward Queener: Grand theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Antonio Wright: Possession of heroin
Antwon Pete: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Damion M. Drummond: Possession of heroin
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.