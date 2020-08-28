Mahoning County indictments: August 27, 2020

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases Thursday

Jon Paul Gomori: Identity fraud, telecommunication fraud, violating a protection order, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images

Jeffrey Allen Wells: Assault, failure to comply with an order of police

Libby Rebecca Woodhead: Assault, obstructing official business

Larry King Abdull White: Robbery, notice of prior conviction, assault

Justin Andrew Weidner: Possession of cocaine

Ruddy Antonio Flores-Pizarro : Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine

Michelle Ranea Kirol: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan Michael Perez: Possession of cocaine

Aaron Joseph Cantrell: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacob T. Scott: Possession of heroin

Douglas Sallaz Bair, Jr.: Possession of heroin

Marcise Lance Robinson: Trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs

Justin Mitchell Luzier: Failure to verify address

Mark Twan Colpetro, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability

Ronald David Miller: Failure to verify address, failure to register

Cecil Lavolechex Peterson Phillips: Aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Gary William Thompson: Grand theft, breaking and entering, falsification, criminal damaging or endangering

Michael Anthony Welsh: Escape

James T. Abanathey: Escape

Benjamin Demar Reynolds: Escape

Allen W. Dean: Escape

Tasha Leshaun Johnson: Escape

Devon Maurice Talley, Jr.: Escape

Yaumbrail Rashaad Jones: Escape

Gary Phillip Brainard, Jr.: two charges of escape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

