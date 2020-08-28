Mahoning County indictments: August 27, 2020

Jon Paul Gomori: Identity fraud, telecommunication fraud, violating a protection order, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images
Jeffrey Allen Wells: Assault, failure to comply with an order of police
Libby Rebecca Woodhead: Assault, obstructing official business
Larry King Abdull White: Robbery, notice of prior conviction, assault
Justin Andrew Weidner: Possession of cocaine
Ruddy Antonio Flores-Pizarro : Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine
Michelle Ranea Kirol: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan Michael Perez: Possession of cocaine
Aaron Joseph Cantrell: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacob T. Scott: Possession of heroin
Douglas Sallaz Bair, Jr.: Possession of heroin
Marcise Lance Robinson: Trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs
Justin Mitchell Luzier: Failure to verify address
Mark Twan Colpetro, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability
Ronald David Miller: Failure to verify address, failure to register
Cecil Lavolechex Peterson Phillips: Aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Gary William Thompson: Grand theft, breaking and entering, falsification, criminal damaging or endangering
Michael Anthony Welsh: Escape
James T. Abanathey: Escape
Benjamin Demar Reynolds: Escape
Allen W. Dean: Escape
Tasha Leshaun Johnson: Escape
Devon Maurice Talley, Jr.: Escape
Yaumbrail Rashaad Jones: Escape
Gary Phillip Brainard, Jr.: two charges of escape
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.