Mahoning County indictments: August 26, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Lamar Pierrier Reed: Possession of cocaine and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Robert Owen Cox: Rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Roderico R. Aubrey: Domestic violence.

Brandon William James: Unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunications property and non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Travon Dwayne Robinson: Burglary, aggravated burglary, domestic violence and trespass in a habitation.

Fredrick Scott Dennis: Domestic violence and two counts of endangering children.

Amarae Maria Kornegay: Attempted murder, felonious assault and abduction.

Dominic Nicholas Mashorda: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jerome W. Gilmer: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Damon Lamont Huff: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

David Jerome Perry, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability.

Javon Antwan Mixon: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Terrill Trevan Redrick: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Sherez Liquita Deveria Kay Hurford: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Devonte Jaheim Clay: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Brian Reche Vanderhorst: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Marquis Laquan Whitted: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edward James Pruett: Two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and failure to comply with opened container or beer or liquor laws.

Tai K. Kotas: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Torrence William Mosley: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Kelli Darnell Coffer: Having weapons while under disability, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.