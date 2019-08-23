Mahoning County indictments: August 22, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Juwan Avier Hawkins: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Francis Rydarowicz: Aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence

Xavier Jae’Mir Richardson: Aggravated murder, murder and endangering children

Leandre Jeter: Felonious assault

Blondina Wright: Three counts of theft of drugs and tampering with evidence

Tyler A. Graham: Two counts of making terroristic threats, two counts of extortion, inducing panic, telecommunications harassment and disrupting public services

Rudolph Matland: Escape

Joseph G. Jordan: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Hubert D. Clardy III: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Irving Eugene Wilkerson: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Brandon Mich Warner: Illegal conveyance of drugs and abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and obstructing official business

Ashlee Dawnella Huffman: Assault and obstructing official business

Nicholas S. Yukon: 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence

Kahna Olivia Matthews: Two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence

Keith L. Foster: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jonathon Jordan, Jr.: Counterfeiting and petty theft

Christopher Lee Scott: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin

Tyjuan Jones: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and violating a protection order

Bennie Lee Poole: Aggravated robbery, robbery and obstructing official business

Nathaniel Carter: Aggravated robbery, robbery and obstructing official business

Tyleyce Redmond: Aggravated robbery and robbery

Victor M. Slocum: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Rachel Lea Cassidy: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Gyvone Robinson: Robbery

Howard J. Winkleman: Theft

Samantha M. Strawderman: Theft

Angel R. Grantz: Theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.