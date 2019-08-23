Mahoning County indictments: August 22, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Juwan Avier Hawkins: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Francis Rydarowicz: Aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence
Xavier Jae’Mir Richardson: Aggravated murder, murder and endangering children
Leandre Jeter: Felonious assault
Blondina Wright: Three counts of theft of drugs and tampering with evidence
Tyler A. Graham: Two counts of making terroristic threats, two counts of extortion, inducing panic, telecommunications harassment and disrupting public services
Rudolph Matland: Escape
Joseph G. Jordan: Failure to provide notice of change of address
Hubert D. Clardy III: Failure to provide notice of change of address
Irving Eugene Wilkerson: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon
Brandon Mich Warner: Illegal conveyance of drugs and abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and obstructing official business
Ashlee Dawnella Huffman: Assault and obstructing official business
Nicholas S. Yukon: 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence
Kahna Olivia Matthews: Two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence
Keith L. Foster: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jonathon Jordan, Jr.: Counterfeiting and petty theft
Christopher Lee Scott: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin
Tyjuan Jones: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and violating a protection order
Bennie Lee Poole: Aggravated robbery, robbery and obstructing official business
Nathaniel Carter: Aggravated robbery, robbery and obstructing official business
Tyleyce Redmond: Aggravated robbery and robbery
Victor M. Slocum: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Rachel Lea Cassidy: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Gyvone Robinson: Robbery
Howard J. Winkleman: Theft
Samantha M. Strawderman: Theft
Angel R. Grantz: Theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.