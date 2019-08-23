First News on FOX: Morning Edition

LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Mahoning County indictments: August 22, 2019

Local News

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
A gavel and books sitting on a wooden table.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Juwan Avier Hawkins: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Francis Rydarowicz: Aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence

Xavier Jae’Mir Richardson: Aggravated murder, murder and endangering children

Leandre Jeter: Felonious assault

Blondina Wright: Three counts of theft of drugs and tampering with evidence

Tyler A. Graham: Two counts of making terroristic threats, two counts of extortion, inducing panic, telecommunications harassment and disrupting public services

Rudolph Matland: Escape

Joseph G. Jordan: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Hubert D. Clardy III: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Irving Eugene Wilkerson: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Brandon Mich Warner: Illegal conveyance of drugs and abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and obstructing official business

Ashlee Dawnella Huffman: Assault and obstructing official business

Nicholas S. Yukon: 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence

Kahna Olivia Matthews: Two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence

Keith L. Foster: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jonathon Jordan, Jr.: Counterfeiting and petty theft

Christopher Lee Scott: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin

Tyjuan Jones: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and violating a protection order

Bennie Lee Poole: Aggravated robbery, robbery and obstructing official business

Nathaniel Carter: Aggravated robbery, robbery and obstructing official business

Tyleyce Redmond: Aggravated robbery and robbery

Victor M. Slocum: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Rachel Lea Cassidy: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Gyvone Robinson: Robbery

Howard J. Winkleman: Theft

Samantha M. Strawderman: Theft

Angel R. Grantz: Theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com