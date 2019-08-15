Mahoning County indictments: August 15, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Ashley Marie Eiland: Two counts of murder and felonious assault

Nicole L. Scott: Two counts of forgery

Deandre Levy: Domestic violence

Daisy E. Huston: Possession of cocaine; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs; possession drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Kasodah N. Davenport: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs

Jermaine L. White: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Derrick Smith: Burglary, violating a protection order and arson

Tyrone Brown: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and violating a protection order

Charles A. Huff: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Joseph Rodriguez: Aggravated possession of drugs

Lorenzo K. Johnson: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Tianna Shannon: Robbery, intimidation, retaliation and intimidation or an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case

Joshua Clark Heath: Aggravated possession of drugs

Solangel Rodriguez: Possession of drugs and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or combination of them

Joseph A. Ryan: Vehicular assault and failure to stop after a nonpublic road accident

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

