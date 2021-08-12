Mahoning County indictments: August 12, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Juan Adrian Leonard: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

Larry Glen Bates: Using weapons while intoxicated

Aaron David Sugar: Possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs

Isaiah Buddy James Stevens: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance and burglary

Justin G. Traylor: Two counts of felonious assault, abduction, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

James E. Coudriet: Theft

Martierius Rashaad Brown: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.