Mahoning County indictments: August 1, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Matt Reid: Attempted murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability
Jesse Alexander Durkin: Domestic violence
Quintez Stokes: Domestic violence
Jasmin M. Viera: Possession of cocaine and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Anthony Alan Pfaff: Grand theft of a motor vehicle
Pierre Kennedy: Tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine
Marlin Trivaun Black: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, having weapons while under disability, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs
Kiarra Xavier Jackson: Burglary
Jason Marshall Payton: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Juan A. Leonard: Having weapons while under disability
Marcos Alberto Cuevas-Garcia: Carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business
Shawn B. Mcgee: Robbery
Latoya Martin: Two counts of identity fraud, two counts of falsification, petty theft and receiving stolen property
Paul E. Sudimak: Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Demetrius D. Harris: Carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business and possession of cocaine
Stan Junior Williams: Failure to register
Markus A. Cameron: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Deondre Walker: Possession of cocaine
Themis D. Tsarnas: Theft
Christopher A. Tsai: Theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.