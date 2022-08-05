YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Rose Mary Ann Geisler: Endangering children

Antwan Jemel Miller: Violating a protection order and domestic violence

Lendell Darnell McGeachy: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and OVI

Titania Haskins: Aggravated possession of drugs

David A. Britton: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, obstructing official business and two counts of aggravated menacing

Joseph Ray: Aggravated theft

Michael Jawon Lett: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Brittany Nicole Taylor: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case, OVI, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case and two counts of assault

Antwanisha Latelle Jones: Assault

Marlon Lewis Jenkins: Assault

John Robert Tinney: Harassment with a bodily substance

Vernon Wallace Johnson, Jr.: Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case; having weapons while under disability, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Abron M. Hobby: Possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case and tampering with evidence

Ranjit Singh: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Sean Lamar Queener: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of receiving stolen property

Dionna M. Bennett: Felonious assault and vehicular assault, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Antwan Jemel Miller: Aggravated burglary, abduction, violating a protection order and domestic violence

Jared Bixler Rodgers: Theft from a person in a protected class

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.