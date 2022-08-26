YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Jeremy Edward Telego: Kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and aggravated menacing

Terrance Torelle Phillips, II: Theft and possessing criminal tools

Shawndale Quiwan Ray: Theft and possessing criminal tools

Tia Marie Russell: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jesse Lee Shiflett: Aggravated possession of drugs

John Eugene Morgan: Two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault with firearm specifications

Christopher Edward Sherman: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and four counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications

Randy Terrell Farmer-Reese: Possession of cocaine with a firearm specification

Pierre J. Shelton: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Randall Paul Vecchio: Breaking and entering, theft from a person in a protected class, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property

Michael Paul Bair: Two counts of trafficking in cocaine

Nicholas Barna: Burglary, breaking and entering, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, grand theft and criminal damaging or endangering

Terry Allen Thomas, Jr.: Intimidation, retaliation, assault, obstructing official business, two counts of domestic violence and disorderly conduct

Tiffany Jean Chill: Burglary and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Meagan A. Gore: Aggravated possession of drugs

Haley Ann Taylor: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Rayne Lynn Dunmire: Cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals

Curtis Wayne Smith, II: Breaking and entering

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.