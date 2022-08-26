YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Jeremy Edward Telego: Kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and aggravated menacing
Terrance Torelle Phillips, II: Theft and possessing criminal tools
Shawndale Quiwan Ray: Theft and possessing criminal tools
Tia Marie Russell: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jesse Lee Shiflett: Aggravated possession of drugs
John Eugene Morgan: Two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault with firearm specifications
Christopher Edward Sherman: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and four counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications
Randy Terrell Farmer-Reese: Possession of cocaine with a firearm specification
Pierre J. Shelton: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Randall Paul Vecchio: Breaking and entering, theft from a person in a protected class, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property
Michael Paul Bair: Two counts of trafficking in cocaine
Nicholas Barna: Burglary, breaking and entering, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, grand theft and criminal damaging or endangering
Terry Allen Thomas, Jr.: Intimidation, retaliation, assault, obstructing official business, two counts of domestic violence and disorderly conduct
Tiffany Jean Chill: Burglary and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Meagan A. Gore: Aggravated possession of drugs
Haley Ann Taylor: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Rayne Lynn Dunmire: Cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals
Curtis Wayne Smith, II: Breaking and entering
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.