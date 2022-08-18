YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Martin L. Demaline: Four counts of rape, pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition

Tyrone Jermaine Chatman, Jr.: Aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jason Daniel Jones: Six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, three counts each of sexual imposition, endangering children, three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, three counts of corrupting another with drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Shannon Cyrus Cooper: Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, robbery with a firearm specification, two counts of receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Leighton Weaver: Receiving stolen property and failure to appear as required by recognizance

Lenqwan Alvarado: Receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Sanford William Lewis: Passing bad checks, forgery and grand theft

Tijuan Dominique Carter: Vandalism

Brandon John Frush: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and vehicular assault

Tiffany Ann Stine: Misuse of credit cards, telecommunications fraud and attempted tampering with evidence

Tyjuan Dontrell Julious: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Lawrence Favors: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Dazham McKeithen: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Frank Sampson Houston Sackela: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Casey Anne Liptak: Possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Darrell Haynes: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear as required by recognizance

Nathaniel Ahmad Britt: Possession of cocaine

Alexander Solomon: Burglary, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Gary Phillip Brainard: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Andrea K Adams: Obstructing justice and endangering children

Charles Anthony Queener: Endangering children, obstructing official business and domestic violence

Michael B. Keith: Tampering with evidence

Jo’Juan I. Bradley: Tempering with evidence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.