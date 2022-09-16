YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Kendall Jajuan Kareem Jones (Superseding indictment): Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Lajuan Jamero Thomas: Domestic violence

Dinique Wilson: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Shawn Paul Davner: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Tameka Nichole Kennedy-Nash: Felonious assault with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications

Antwan Louis Boudrey: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Khamray Jewell Bonner: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Bobbiesue Averill: Robbery

Ryan Mathew Powell: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, falsification, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence and possession of drug abuse instruments

Crystal L. Scyoc: Aggravated possession of drugs

Avant Jaishan Hill: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Christopher Wayne Jones: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with the specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Thomas Jones Phillips, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine with a firearm specification, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Isaiah Darnell Watson: Carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated menacing

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.