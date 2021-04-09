Mahoning County indictments: April 8, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Reuben Geoffrey Marks: Felonious assault, domestic violence and assault

Jasmine N. Riddle: Tampering with evidence, assault, aggravated possession of drugs and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Justin E. Woody: Aggravated robbery with firearm, notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications and robbery with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications

Tyran Purnell Madison: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Thomas Moses Mohammed Thompson: Felonious assault, having weapons under disability and domestic violence

Michael Edward McCarty, Jr.: Domestic violence

Lynn Renee Miller: Aggravated possession of drugs

Joel Jimmy Massey: Breaking and entering, theft and forgery

Bethany Ann Paulin: Criminal trespass

Jacob L.A. Lindsey: Possession of cocaine and petty theft

John Francis Kukura: 80 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

