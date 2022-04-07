YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Justin Tyler Hall: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Judith Marie Runyon: Trafficking in cocaine with a specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case, possession of cocaine with a specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case, two counts of OVI, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with a specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case

Brian Charles Moore: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Darius Demond Daniel Dates: Aggravated menacing and criminal damaging or endangering

Tiffani Nicole Williams: Forgery and theft

Brian Christopher Butler: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, falsification, and obstructing official business

Richard Shawn Cummings: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jayden Tyrese Jenkins: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Dominique Lee Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Madison Anne Trokanski: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools and receiving stolen property

Joshua Allen Pierce: Receiving stolen property

Matthew James Wallace: Receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

Adrian Yvette Gary: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ian Duane Thomas: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound with a specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case, aggravated possession of drugs with a specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case, possession of cocaine with a specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with a specification of forfeiture of money in a drug case

Steven E. Kent: Three counts of sexual battery and tampering with evidence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.