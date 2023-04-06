YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.

Joseph Benjamin Harris: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Frankie Calderon-Ayala: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence, menacing by stalking and criminal damaging or endangering

Ryan D. Meadows: Aggravated menacing, domestic violence, violating a protection order, two counts of aggravated menacing and domestic violence

Natasha Rae Aliff: Assault, obstructing official business, OVI and resisting arrest

Darius Demond Daniel Dates: Having weapons under disability; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs with firearm specifications and the specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Karone Samone Rivers: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Sandy Rhodell Williams: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Marco Morgan: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Donald Allen Wells: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Maurice Louis Barnes: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Dwone Terell Little: Possession of cocaine

Moses Marquis Grant-Mitchell: Possession of cocaine

Kyronn Jamarr Copeland: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Monty Allen Robinson: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business and failure to stop after an accident

Brian Devante Mims: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; aggravated possession of drugs; obstructing official business; and possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Adam Trent Steele: Theft from a person in a protected class

Jessica Marie Isenberg: Aggravated possession of drugs

Shamika L. Thomas: Violating a protection order

Devon Royal: Robbery with repeat violent offender and firearm specifications, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and domestic violence

Dion Lamont Taylor: Intimidation and retaliation

Austin Cole Clifford Rowe: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Rondell L. Harris: Harassment with a bodily substance, possessing criminal tools and intimidation

Charles T. Daniels: Harassment with a bodily substance and possessing criminal tools

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.