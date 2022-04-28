YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

John Maron Mousie: Felonious assault

Robert Paul Brittain: Four counts of gross sexual imposition

Jesse Lee Shiflett: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs and falsification

Ricky Darnell Williams, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Kayan Ali Muhammad: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business with a firearm specification

Tijuan Dominique Carter: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Wilburn Floyd Jones: Grand theft and breaking and entering

Johnnie Tarpley: Nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.