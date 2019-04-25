Mahoning County indictments: April 25, 2019
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Zion Q.H. Gilmore: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Daniel Clark: Having weapons while under disability and possession of drugs
Christopher Pope: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments
David Pope: Having weapons while under disability, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case
Austin Larsen: Assault, obstructing official business, domestic violence, assault and disorderly conduct
Andre Bankston: Felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children
Dashwayla D. Walker: Endangering children
Damien K. Clark: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Darilyn K. Ritchie: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Nicholas Scharringhausen: Domestic violence and obstructing official business
Richard R. Ivy: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Michael Austin Crow: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Troy Griffin: Receiving stolen property
Joellen Paris: Felonious assault with firearm specifications and falsification
Dessie Howell: Violating a protection order and obstructing official business
Ramona Milender-Jordan: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Phillip Clark: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Jean Peterson: Possession of cocaine
Erin Hallas: Possession of cocaine
Robert Basalyga: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of hashish
Joseph Spragan, Jr.: Two counts of nonsupport of defendants
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
Previous
ODOT planting flowers along Ohio's...
Next
Everything you need to know for...