Local News

Mahoning County indictments: April 25, 2019

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 04:33 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 04:33 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Zion Q.H. Gilmore: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Daniel Clark: Having weapons while under disability and possession of drugs

Christopher Pope: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments

David Pope: Having weapons while under disability, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Austin Larsen: Assault, obstructing official business, domestic violence, assault and disorderly conduct

Andre Bankston: Felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children

Dashwayla D. Walker: Endangering children

Damien K. Clark: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Darilyn K. Ritchie: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Nicholas Scharringhausen: Domestic violence and obstructing official business

Richard R. Ivy: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Michael Austin Crow: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Troy Griffin: Receiving stolen property

Joellen Paris: Felonious assault with firearm specifications and falsification

Dessie Howell: Violating a protection order and obstructing official business

Ramona Milender-Jordan: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Phillip Clark: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jean Peterson: Possession of cocaine

Erin Hallas: Possession of cocaine

Robert Basalyga: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of hashish

Joseph Spragan, Jr.: Two counts of nonsupport of defendants

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories