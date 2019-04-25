Mahoning County indictments: April 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Zion Q.H. Gilmore: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Daniel Clark: Having weapons while under disability and possession of drugs

Christopher Pope: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments

David Pope: Having weapons while under disability, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Austin Larsen: Assault, obstructing official business, domestic violence, assault and disorderly conduct

Andre Bankston: Felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children

Dashwayla D. Walker: Endangering children

Damien K. Clark: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Darilyn K. Ritchie: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Nicholas Scharringhausen: Domestic violence and obstructing official business

Richard R. Ivy: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Michael Austin Crow: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Troy Griffin: Receiving stolen property

Joellen Paris: Felonious assault with firearm specifications and falsification

Dessie Howell: Violating a protection order and obstructing official business

Ramona Milender-Jordan: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Phillip Clark: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jean Peterson: Possession of cocaine

Erin Hallas: Possession of cocaine

Robert Basalyga: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of hashish

Joseph Spragan, Jr.: Two counts of nonsupport of defendants

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.