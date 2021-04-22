Mahoning County indictments: April 22, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Vanessa Lynn Porter: Passing bad checks

James William Baker: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Chester Ray Byard: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ashley Nicole Latimer: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joel Jimmy Massey: Theft, misuse of credit cards

Cory Thomas Vukovich: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Cory M. McCusker: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Oleg Kipran: Unauthorized use of property, misuse of credit cards

Dale Benny Demetrice Scott: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Raykeem Lee Shelton: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Rashod Perry: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, OVI

Heidi Jo Fair: Telecommunications fraud

Henry Lee Robinson: Receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards

Henry Allen Garner: Theft

David Matthew Bradfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jessica N. Evans: Theft of drugs

Melinda Marie Perkins: Theft of drugs, trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs

Robert Lee Weaver, III: Vehicular assault

Derek E. Chittock: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.