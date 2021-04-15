Mahoning County indictments: April 15, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The following cases were indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday:
David Ryan Bell: Possession of cocaine
Torrence William Mosley: Possession of drugs
Henry Lee Robinson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs
Yarnell C. Green, Jr.: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Alexis Mykayla Schneider: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Stephenie Erin Krueger: Possession of heroin, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Angel Brito, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, aggravated menacing
Jamar Robert Jones: Receiving stolen property
Phillip Warren Hardy: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business
Donald Paul Salus: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Carlos Alberto Flores, Jr.: Carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business
Lamar E. Knox: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs
Michael C. McCutcheon: Theft, misuse of credit cards
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.