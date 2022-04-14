YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Elizabeth Renae Warner: Endangering children

Corey Wilson Douglas: Endangering children

Robert Godfrey Grier: Possession of cocaine

Peter S. Barta: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel James Mastroianni: Possession of marijuana

Yanal Ahamed Hamilton: Possession of marijuana

Ian Duane Thomas: Having weapons while under disability

Tyler James Verhest: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence

Anthony Georgie Biggs: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, violating a protection order with firearm specifications and violating a protection order with a firearm specification

Kevin Russell James, III: Falsication

Daneiro Treyvon Phifer: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Annexie Rosemary Acevedo: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone with a firearm specification, felonious assault with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Tawhon Willie Easterly: Having weapons while under disability, intimidation with a firearm specification, obstructing official business with a firearm specification, burglary with a notice of prior conviction specification and tampering with evidence

Lewer F. Dent, III: Falsification and possessing drug abuse instruments

Rickey L. Evans: Three counts of OVI with the specification for an additional prison term for certain repeat OVI offenders, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and two counts of driving under an OVI suspension

Brendan Michael Rozier: Possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct

James P. Corso: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.