YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.

Austin Joseph Trgovcich: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Elijah Auquem Teamar Hatten: Aggravated robbery and robbery, both with firearm, repeat violent offender and notice of prior conviction specifications. Grand theft and having weapons under disability, both with firearm specifications

Ranee E’Lise Fitzgerald: Involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice

D’Aundre Mykkel Turner: Aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery, all with firearm specifications, repeat violent offender specifications and prior conviction specifications

Elizabeth Kimberly Patterson: Possession of cocaine

Justin George Patterson: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Albert C. Tate: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Marcus James Bosworth: Receiving stolen property; criminal damaging or endangering, 4 counts; arson; tampering with evidence; possessing criminal tools; falsification; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, 2 counts; failure to stop after a nonpublic road accident; breaking and entering; grand theft of a motor vehicle, 5 counts; theft; escape; obstructing official business

Tra-mane Keith Thomas – Telecommunications fraud and grand theft

Joe David Nieves-Ramirez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Anthony Bolds: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with a firearm specification and falsification

Al Salum Lee: Possession of marijuana with specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.