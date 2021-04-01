Mahoning County indictments: April 1, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand jury in Mahoning County indicted the following cases Thursday:

Ja’el Maelin Smith: Disorderly conduct

Devon Royal: Having weapons while under disability, domestic violence

Darryl Bernard Thomas, Jr: Felonious assault

Jillian L. Russell: Aggravated murder, murder

Dante Jermaine Mason: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, cruelty to companion animals

Pablo Enrique Jofre Munoz: Theft from a person, theft, two counts of receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, tampering with evidence

Jermaine McCree: Possession of cocaine, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business

Adrienne Delvon Washington, Jr,: Involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter

Seth Jacob Tush: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Eric Otis Smith: Tampering with coin machines, two counts of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools

Brent Larry Herman: Tampering with coin machines, two counts of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools

Jason Nicholas Dirocco: Burglary, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, identity fraud

Dominick A. Smith: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon

Erik Elijah Jenkins: Murder, attempted murder, felonious assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.