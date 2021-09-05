Mahoning County holds vaccination clinic at the fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Public Health department held a vaccination clinic throughout the Canfield Fair.

They were providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After the weekend, not a lot of people came in to get vaccinated, but the clinic was happy for those who showed up and made the choice.

Their goal was to make getting vaccinated easy.

“The Canfield Fair is a large venue so we just want to be accessible to the people so if somebody decides that hey, now’s the time that they’ve decided they’re ready to get vaccinated, we wanted to be available to them,” said health education specialist Tracy Styka.

Though Sunday was the last day to get vaccinated at the fair, the county holds other clinics. More information is available on their website.