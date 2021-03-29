Mahoning County health board votes to establish new FEMA fund

The board says both the state and county encourage the board to apply for FEMA dollars

(WKBN) – Mahoning County has another tool in its fight against COVID-19.

Monday morning, the Mahoning County Public Health Board voted to create a Federal Emergency Management Assistance fund.

“This money would pay for personnel cost to administer the COVID-19 vaccines. This grant only pays for overtime, though. It does not pay for regular wages, medical supplies, scheduling software, office supplies and other such expenses,” said Ed Janik, director of finance and human resources.

The new FEMA fund will be handled by the county auditor.