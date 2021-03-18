Mahoning County has rare electronics-trained K-9 for human trafficking crackdown

The 2-year-old black Labrador Retriever came to the county from a K-9 training expert in Indiana

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners put one of its newest members of the Sheriff’s Office through his paces Thursday.

The department’s new K-9 Bubba showed us how he’s been trained to sniff out electronics, such as cell phones, which can be used to hide child pornography.

The 2-year-old black Labrador Retriever came to the county from a K-9 training expert in Indiana already able to detect phones and other devices.

He’s one of just 51 dogs made available to law enforcement around the country to help crack down on human trafficking.

Deputy Jeff Rich said the dogs are trained for several weeks on how to detect the devices.

“They already have the scent and they remember that scent,” he said.

The cost of purchasing and training Bubba was covered by a non-profit group known as “Operation Underground Railroad,” which works to fight human trafficking.

Bubba is the second dog trained to find electronics in Ohio.