YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday has indicted a man for a February shooting death on the West Side.

Robert Weaver, 37, is charged with aggravated murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of Lamar Reed, 22. Reed was found shot to death on Donald Avenue just off of North Belle Vista Avenue.

Weaver was not arrested by city police until June 28. However, he had been a suspect since early on in the investigation.

At the time of Reed’s death, Weaver was free on bond after he was indicted on April 22, 2021, on direct presentment on a third-degree felony charge of aggravated vehicular assault. He was granted a recognizance bond at his May 4, 2021, arraignment.

He was accused of leading Coitsville police on a chase in August of 2020 that resulted in a crash. He was injured, along with two other people. Police said at the time that he had alcohol and marijuana in his system.

Weaver also served a year in prison in 2007 after pleading guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of aggravated assault.