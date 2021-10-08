Mahoning County grand jury indicts woman for August fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged with burning down a South Side home in August was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Cheree Moore, 42, faces a count of aggravated arson for the Aug. 18 fire that burned down a Regent Street home.

She has been free on $30,000 bond she posted after she was arraigned on the charge in municipal court.

Fire investigators said the fire was set in two different places at the home, which caught fire shortly before 12 p.m. Aug. 18. Despite the efforts of firefighters, it was destroyed by the flames. Demolition crews tore the house down shortly after the fire.

Investigators would not say what was used to set the fire.

A woman who was in the house at the time of the fire was treated for burns. Investigators said police had been to the home several times before the fire was set.