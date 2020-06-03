Mahoning County grand jury indicts men on sex charges

The men are not yet in custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted two men on sex charges.

Nicholas M. Caracozza, 22, of Woodhurst Drive in Austintown, was indicted on five counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented performance as well as a single count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property.

All of the charges are fifth-degree felonies except for one of the illegal use counts, which is a second-degree felony.

For the second-degree felony count, Caracozza is accused of photographing a minor May 15, 2018, who was in a state of nudity.

The other illegal use counts accuse Caracozza of possessing or viewing images of minors in a state of nudity, all on May 31, 2018.

The remaining charge states that he gained access through an electronic network June 25, 2017 to view these images.

The grand jury also indicted Tu’shad Randolph Coffey, 28, of Warwick Avenue, on three counts of first-degree rape and two third-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

Coffey is accused of having sexual conduct with a 12-year-old child from June 1, 2019 to Dec. 20.

Both men were indicted on direct presentment and are not yet in custody.

The grand jury met Tuesday but the report was not released until Wednesday.