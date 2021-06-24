Mahoning County grand jury indicts men accused of storing toxic chemicals

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted two men from Sebring and another from New Waterford Thursday.

Brothers Samual and Brian Hopper of Sebring and Richard Sickelsmith of Washingtonville were indicted in connection with the storage of tons of hazardous and toxic waste inside an old plant in Sebring.

Sickelsmith used to own the plant, and the Hoppers now operate it.

They are charged along their company, Sebring Industrial Plating.

According to Mahoning County court records, the company was indicted on three felony hazardous waste charges on Thursday.