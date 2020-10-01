Mahoning County grand jury indicts man on murder charges for death of 4-year-old Struthers boy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges for the death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in Struthers as well as the shootings of four others.

Kimonie Bryant faces four counts of aggravated murder charges, four counts of attempted murder charges, four counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of aggravated robbery charges, according to the Clerk of Courts’ office.

Prosecutors are scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon.

Details of the announcement haven’t been released yet, but WKBN has learned that it’s likely tied to the indictment of Bryant.

A press conference is planned at 2 p.m. WKBN will be at the press conference. Check back here for live updates.

Rowan Brandon Sweeney Obituary

