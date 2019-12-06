Mahoning County grand jury indicts man for felony OVI, 6th OVI charge in 9 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man with multiple drunken convictions on a felony charge of drunken driving.

Christopher R. Hunter, 39, of Middle Road, faces a third-degree felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It’s the sixth OVI charge that Hunter has faced in the past nine years.

The indictment lists OVI convictions for Hunter dating back to 2010.

In his latest case, he was arrested on September 18 by a trooper from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The case was bound over to the grand jury from Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.

At the time, Hunter was on probation for a fourth-degree felony OVI offense from common pleas court for which he pleaded guilty. He received the sentenced for a Feb. 9, 2018, OVI arrest in Boardman. He was sentenced in April of 2018 to three years probation with the first 60 days to be spent in the county jail.

Besides that conviction, Hunter was also convicted of OVI in November of 2016 in Warren Municipal Court; in July of 2016 in Niles Municipal Court; and twice in February of 2010 in Warren Municipal Court.

Jail records show Hunter was booked into the jail on November 26 by U.S. Marshals on a probation violation.

A first-time OVI is a misdemeanor of the first degree, but a defendant can be charged with a felony if they have a certain amount of OVIs within a certain period of time.