Mahoning County grand jury indicts 2 on felony drunk driving charges

For one of them, it is the second felony OVI offense

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted two people on charges of felony drunk driving.

For Elizabeth Fludd, 45, who is charged with a third-degree felony for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it is her second felony OVI offense.

In 2018, Fludd was charged with a fourth-degree felony OVI in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after a November 2018 arrest by Liberty police. She was sentenced to probation in 2020 but is presently in the Trumbull County Jail following her latest OVI arrest on Feb. 11 in Austintown on Interstate 76 by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

She has a probation violation hearing in that case on April 7.

Court records show that Fludd has previous OVI convictions from 2011 in Austintown by the state patrol. She also has convictions in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman from 2009, 2014 and 2017 filed by Boardman police.

Fludd’s charge is a third-degree felony because she was previously convicted of a felony OVI.

Also charged with felony OVI is Jacob Howley, 32, of McDonald. That charge comes off an arrest by Austintown on Feb. 10. Court records do not say where Howley was pulled over.

Howley has previous OVI arrests and convictions in 2010 by Austintown police — two in 2011 and in 2016. All of those cases were filed by the state patrol in county court in Austintown.