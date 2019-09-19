Mahoning County grand jury indicts 18

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted the following people:

Se’Aira Ja’Na Kirkle, 25, Cambridge Avenue: Theft of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs

Lindsay M. Twaddle: Five counts of tampering with drugs, five counts of theft of drugs and five counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs

Derrick Patterson, 35, State Correctional Facility Lucasville, Lucasville: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility

Asia Mason, 21, Mahoning County Justice Center: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs

Joellen Elaine Hull, 37, Canfield Street NE, Alliance: Theft of drugs and illegal processing of drug abuse documents

William Barry, 26, Mahoning County Justice Center: Felonious assault

Kellie Marie Handy, 39, Lakewood Avenue: Possession of heroin, two counts of possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Mary Chiera, 45, Sylvia Lane, Boardman: Endangering children

Denise Renee Woodford, 55, Manchester Street, Lake Milton: Aggravated possession of drugs

Rachel A. Chew, 33, Griffith Street: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and attempted tampering with evidence

Richard Tashan Hill, 36, South Ellsworth Avenue, Salem: Possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Kimberly D. Soccorsi, 40, Mahoning County Justice Center: Identity fraud, receiving stolen property, falsification and six counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property

Robert D. Clark. 22, Altman Road, New Castle, Pa.: Theft

Trevoris Washington, 23, Irmo, S.C.: Counterfeiting

Terrance Johnson, 51, West 5th Street, Salem: Domestic violence

Roderic Jennings, 57, Hayes Avenue: Possession of cocaine

Montrail Berry, 31, Mahoning County Justice Center: Possession of fentanyl

Darrell G. Stores, Gordon Avenue, Campbell: Attempted tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

The grand jury also issued a secret indictment, charging a man with corrupting another with drugs, involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in heroin. The identity of the person will be revealed when he is arrested.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.