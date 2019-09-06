Mahoning County grand jury indicts 15

Those indicted to be arraigned later this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted the following people:

Tashonna Conner-Craft, 41, South Raccoon Road, Austintown: Intimidation, four counts of assault and obstructing official business

Heather A. Young, 33, West Wayne Street, Alliance: Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs

Matthew Alan Adams, 24, South 13th Street, Sebring: Aggravated possession of drugs

Kevin Pullen, 41, Selma Avenue: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Kyle A. Campbell, 33, Westminster Avenue, Austintown: Aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs

Andrew C, Fink, 29, Broadway Avenue, Farrell, Pa.: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Edward C. Fink, 33, Romaine Avenue: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Darryl Benjamin McCullough, 22, Elmwood Avenue: Aggravated possession of drugs

William Allan, 56, East 15th Street, Ashtabula: Two counts of OVI

Kenya Jones, 39, West Dennick Avenue: Having weapons under disability, violating a protection order, criminal damaging or endangering and falsification

Marcus D. Parker, 31, Atlanta, Ga.: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Andrew J. Wright, 32, Riffle Road, Rogers: Theft

Jennifer L. Mills, 36, Mayflower Drive, Boardman: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Patrick Ziemanski, 59, Brownlee Avenue: Two counts of OVI

Jack Rowland Veon II, 40, Quincy Avenue, Columbiana: Aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.