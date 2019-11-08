Mahoning County grand jury indictments: Nov. 7, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Chad A. Sargent : Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

John Anthony Wardle: Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vandalism and two counts of OVI

Tina Marie Torres: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Shay Brown: Escape

Corinthians White: Escape

Keith Crockett: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Braelin Deion Douglas: Tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Christopher T. Gordon: Tampering with evidence and falsification

Nicole L. Corbett: Cocaine possession and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Kurt Welsh: Two counts of OVI and failure to stop after an accident

Donald L. Mullholland: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jerbrail W. Grhim: Tampering with evidence, drug possession, failure to comply with a police signal of a police officer

Kadeem L. Gilmore: Possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Kevin Crockett: Having weapons while under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and carrying a concealed weapon

Sharyashub Williams: Improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

James R. Best: Possession of cocaine

Mark Twan Colpetro, II: Two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone and having weapons under disability

William Joseph Snowden: Aggravated possession of drugs

Christian Alexander Scott Rainey: Possession of cocaine

Reginald Ray Young: Trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine

Keith Crockett: Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of possession of cocaine

Kevin Crockett: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Juanita Yohman: Possession of cocaine

William E. Gray: Possession of cocaine

D’Aundre Mykkel Turner: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and falsification

Daniel Sims: Improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Eryck Fletcher: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Manuel S. Laurent: Aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.