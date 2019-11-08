Mahoning County grand jury indictments: Nov. 7, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Chad A. Sargent : Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
John Anthony Wardle: Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vandalism and two counts of OVI
Tina Marie Torres: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Shay Brown: Escape
Corinthians White: Escape
Keith Crockett: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Braelin Deion Douglas: Tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Christopher T. Gordon: Tampering with evidence and falsification
Nicole L. Corbett: Cocaine possession and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Kurt Welsh: Two counts of OVI and failure to stop after an accident
Donald L. Mullholland: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Jerbrail W. Grhim: Tampering with evidence, drug possession, failure to comply with a police signal of a police officer
Kadeem L. Gilmore: Possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Kevin Crockett: Having weapons while under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and carrying a concealed weapon
Sharyashub Williams: Improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
James R. Best: Possession of cocaine
Mark Twan Colpetro, II: Two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone and having weapons under disability
William Joseph Snowden: Aggravated possession of drugs
Christian Alexander Scott Rainey: Possession of cocaine
Reginald Ray Young: Trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine
Keith Crockett: Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of possession of cocaine
Kevin Crockett: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Juanita Yohman: Possession of cocaine
William E. Gray: Possession of cocaine
D’Aundre Mykkel Turner: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and falsification
Daniel Sims: Improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Eryck Fletcher: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Manuel S. Laurent: Aggravated possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.