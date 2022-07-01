(WKBN) – Mahoning County fire chiefs are taking the first steps toward what could one day be a countywide emergency medical system.



In the spring, Boardman trustees had approached Mahoning County Commissioners to ask for help setting up a county-wide EMS program.

A number of local fire chiefs were not interested, however, since many already have their own ambulances.

Many of those chiefs gathered Friday to talk about their concerns. They are expected to meet again in a couple of weeks to continue their discussion.