SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The expansion of a business in Mahoning County is expected to create 80 full-time positions, generating $4 million in new annual payroll.

MAC Trailer Enterprises, Inc. in Smith Township is expanding to increase the output of both frameless and framed dump trailers.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.339%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

Along with the new jobs, the company expects to retain $4.5 million in existing payroll.

The expansion was one of four projects across the state to receive assistance, according to the Ohio Department of Development.