Mahoning County ESC to host virtual hiring event for substitute teachers

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Educational Service Center (MCESC) will host a Virtual Hiring Event for anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher in Mahoning County.

Those interested are invited to attend an informational meeting on Tuesday, August 18.

Sessions will be held at 10 and 10:30 a.m.

To become a substitute teacher, you must have a bachelor’s degree and submit a drug screen and background check.

The MCESC is in partnership with Rachel Wixey & Associates and serves districts throughout the Mahoning County area.

If you would like more information on how to serve your community as a substitute teacher, register to attend by visiting www.mahoningesc.org.

This event is organized by the Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Government (MVRCOG).

For more information, contact Sandy Furano, Director of MVRCOG, at (330) 533-8771 or s.furano@mahoningesc.org.

