Mahoning County ESC looking for more subs amid COVID-19 concerns

(WKBN) – With schools only a couple weeks away from starting the fall semester, Mahoning County’s Educational Service Center is looking for a few good substitutes.

On average, the nine districts that work with the ESC require about 400 substitute teachers every week, or close to 17,000 each year.

With growing concerns over the impact COVID-19 will have on education, directors say they could need even more subs, especially those who would need to teach classes online.

“I would say definitely be familiar with Google Classroom, how to use Zoom Webinar, Zoom Meeting. Those applications are really vital to teachers, especially if you’re going to be an aide helping a teacher, or if you’re going to be taking over a classroom,” said Sandy Furano, of the Mahoning County ESC.

Those interested in applying to work as a substitute will need at least a bachelor’s degree, as well as undergoing a drug screening and a criminal background check.

