Mahoning County Engineer said Five Points round-about project is on schedule

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Engineer said the project to build a round-about along Western Reserve Road is making progress and on schedule.

The project will convert the old Five Points intersection with North Lima and Springfield Roads into a continuous loop.

Despite complaints that the project has fallen behind, Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the work is still on target.

“Obviously, we had a very wet spring and a very wet beginning of summer, but the target date was always later this fall, and things are moving along quite well. Like I said, it’s been a challenging year with the weather, but lately, it’s been cooperating with us,” he said.

After the holiday weekend, Ginnetti said work will start on the “southern end” of the round-about.

He said barring any unforeseen issues, the project will be completed later this year.