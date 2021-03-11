Mahoning County engineer receives honor he intends to pay forward

Pat Ginnetti told Mahoning County Commissioners Thursday that he was recently nominated as "Man of the Year"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An honor for Mahoning County’s engineer that he now hopes to “pay forward” and help other families deal with medical tragedies.

Pat Ginnetti told Mahoning County Commissioners Thursday that he was recently nominated as “Man of the Year” as part of a virtual fundraising campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Although Ginnetti’s late wife Missy contracted and was treated with stem cells for Hodgkins’ Lymphoma, he also lost a brother, Phil, to a form of leukemia years ago.

“As time goes on, I’ve learned to kinda swallow that pain and use that to help other people. It does feel good when you’re assisting other people that are going through something as difficult and tragic as we’ve experienced,” Ginnetti said.

The fundraiser is a virtual race that began last month and continues through April 18. Money raised will be used for research and patient care.