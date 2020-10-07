Mahoning County engineer and tri-athlete team up for Be The Match

Daniel Cox and Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti are working for a foundation close to their hearts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s engineer is once again teaming up with a young man from Indiana to raise money and awareness about an organ transplant foundation.

Daniel Cox is a student at Duke University Medical School. In between his medical studies, he is working on his master’s degree in engineering and training for his own personal Iron man competition Saturday.

It’s all to raise money for the Be The Match Foundation.

“I was doing this to honor my friend Missy and also raise money for patients that are really in need at this time,” Cox said.

The Missy that Cox is talking about is Missy Ginnetti, the late wife of Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti. Missy passed away in 2016. She received a stem cell transplant from Cox that prolonged her life an extra two years after contracting Hodgkins Lymphoma.

“How people go through that and stay positive, stay upbeat says a lot about their character,” Pat Ginnetti said.

Ever since first meeting each other after Missy’s transplant, Ginnetti and Daniel have worked together on a number of projects promoting Be The Match, which helps bring donors and patients together. This weekend’s Iron Man in North Carolina is no different. Daniel hopes to raise at least $100,000 for the foundation.

“There is so much more needed out there. I did one small task and have raised money before, but there are patients all over the world that still need a transplant and still aren’t able to get it,” Cox said.

Their local efforts have also established a YSU scholarship in Missy’s name while continuing to promote the foundation’s mission.

“You never know when you might need something. If we can get to someone before it gets too far along, then that is what we want to do,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti says he’ll be in North Carolina Saturday to cheer Cox on.

Donations can be made through Be The Match Go the Distance.

More headlines from WKBN.com: